In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the storyline takes a dramatic turn as Abhimanyu and Abhir assist with the family's Grah Pravesh, all while emotions run high. Akshara and Abhimanyu find themselves lost in painful memories but eventually discuss their unique situation. However, as they prepare for their marriage, a forgetful moment leaves them on separate paths. Abhimanyu rushes to correct his mistake but faces a challenging decision that may affect their son. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 4, 2023 Written Update: Abhimanyu Asks Akshara To Restart Her Career As Lawyer, Abhir Wants Them To Get Married!

Amidst all the preparations, a heartwarming surprise awaits Abhir at school, and the family gets ready for an auspicious temple ceremony. However, a sudden twist of fate throws their plans into disarray, leaving Akshara anxiously waiting for them. A landslide on the way to the temple sparks fear and concern. Akshara's visit to the hospital takes a terrifying turn as she imagines Abhimanyu and Abhir dead. She is shattered when she finds their names on the list of the deceased.

Watch This Video

I will always feel bad for Akshara no matter what! She saw deaths of Naira, Kartik, Sirat, Neil, Anisha, Abhinav, Aarohi, Abhir and Abhimanyu all in front of her eyes 💔 I can't love her fully, but can never hate her! Pranali's performance>>>#Yrkkhpic.twitter.com/ZrtzcAgUWK — 𝚃𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚒 ♡ (@kaise_hua_) November 4, 2023

While in deep pain, Akshara recalls their moment and imagines Abhimanyu confessing his love for her. Is this the end of AbhiRa?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).