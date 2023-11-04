In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Abhir, Abhi, and Akshu settle into their new house. They work together to clean and make it feel like home. While making tea, Akshu is reminded of Aarohi's accident, causing her to feel distressed. Abhi jokes about Akshu's pregnancy to lift her mood, but she reassures him that she's fine. Abhi introduces them to their new home with a nameplate displaying their names. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 1, 2023 Written Update: Goenkas Blame Akshara for Aarohi’s Death, Abhimanyu Asks Her To Tell the Truth!

Akshu can't help but feel sad and misses her family. Abhir gets his own room, and they all share some sweet moments. Abhi encourages Akshu to pursue her career as a lawyer, and she agrees. Later, a visitor arrives looking for advocate Akshara Sharma, and the family welcomes him in. The next day, Akshu and Abhi get busy with their work while Abhir surprises them with his excellent report card.

Akshu gets emotional, missing her family and wondering if their worlds will ever collide again. Abhi and Akshu both yearn for their family members back home, even as they try to build their new life together. The episode ends with Abhir's heartfelt letter to God, wishing for his parents to get married and give him a "normal" family, leaving Akshu and Abhi with a dilemma about their relationship.

