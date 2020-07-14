The Indian TV and film industry is gradually crawling back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The crew and cast are taking utmost precautions on the sets of their respective projects. One of the teams is that of the TV soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The shoot of the fresh episodes of the serial is back on track. Lead stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were seen on the sets. Shivangi Joshi Is Excited About Her Double Role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Mohsin and Shivangi are seen enacting a romantic scene but with social distancing measures. Shivangi is seen wearing a face shield and hand gloves during an intimate scene. Check out the pictures below.

Here's an Adorable Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaira hai pyaar ♥️♥️ (@kaira.kakairav) on Jul 13, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

Lockdown Romance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaira_lovemylife❤ (@kaira_lovemylife) on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Some More Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YRKKH_KAIRA_RD (@yrkkh_kaira_rd) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

Earlier, a few glimpses from the sets of Naagin 4 were seen on the social media platform. Actresses Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma were seen on the sets in their costumes. However, in the backdrop, the crew members were seen in wearing gloves and masks. Meanwhile, the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay saw a brief halt as lead actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for coronavirus. The industry doing all it takes to give out viewers the fresh content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).