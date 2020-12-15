Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14, 2020, left his fans and family in a state of shock. For now, CBI is investigating his death case and we hope that justice will be served soon. Having said that, this year Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 has a special tribute planned for the late actor where Ankita Lokhande is going to give a dancing homage to Sushant. However, recently, we came across a video of Usha Nadkarni speaking about SSR on the awards stage. In the clip, she can be seen breaking down into tears. Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Ankita Lokhande Gives a ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Watch Video).

Usha says while his character as Manav from Pavitra Rishta was quiet, Sushant was 'badmaash and natkhat' offscreen. After listening to this even the audience gets teary-eyed. For the one’s who don’t know, Usha played the role of Sushant’s (Manav’s) mother on Zee TV’s hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The video in itself speaks volumes about how SSR was an influential man who always used to make his colleagues happy. After watching the video, we bet, even you’ll get emotional. Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Reem Shaikh, Shraddha Arya and Others Look Fashionably Fabulous on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out The Video:

After SSR’s sudden death, Usha had reacted to the sad news and said, “We had worked together for almost two and a half years on the show Pavitra Rishta. It was a good experience playing the role of his 'aai'. When my hairdresser contacted me in the morning and shared the news of Sushant's demise, I could not believe it.” Indeed, gone too soon Sushant.

