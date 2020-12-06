Last night (Dec 6) saw Television stars walking the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 and looking all fabulous. While the pictures from the gala show have been all over the internet, we recently bumped into a clip of Ankita Lokhande from the awards. In the video, the actress can be seen giving a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in quite a Pavitra Rishta style. Dressed in a saree, we see Lokhande dancing on her and SSR's serial's song 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya'. Ankita Lokhande to Pay Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput at an Awards Show, Shares Rehearsal Video!

The video seems to be from the rehearsals before the main event. For the one's who aren't aware, Ankita was among the closet to Sushant and the two also dated each other for quite a long time. Their Zee TV daily soap Pavitra Rishta wherein the two played Manav and Archana was loved by the audiences a lot. Here, in the leaked clip, we see Ankita as Archana along with a co-dancer who’s probably a stand-in for Sushant. Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Reem Shaikh, Shraddha Arya and Others Look Fashionably Fabulous on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out The Video:

Indeed, after looking at this peek, we are excited to see the full dance tribute by Ankita. At the Zee Rishtey Awards, Lokhande was dressed in a black strapless gown and during her red carpet appearance, she emphasised watching the show and said, "Please watch Zee Rishtey Awards because there is something special lined up for everyone this time. It is for all of Sushant’s fans. I know people love Sushant a lot. This is a small tribute from me. Please watch it and give it lots of love.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and left his close ones and the entire fraternity in a state of shock. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Stay tuned!

