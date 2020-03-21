Twitter India Deletes Rajinikanth's Video Showing Support For PM Modi's Janata Curfew On Account Of Misinformation and Fake News?

Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As many of you already know Prime Minister Narendra Modi whilst addressing the nation on Thursday announced "Janata (Public) Curfew" on Sunday, March 22, in view of Coronavirus outbreak in India. We have already seen several Bollywood celebs pledge their support to take part in it and on Saturday, March 21, actor-turned-politician, Rajinikanth also took to Twitter to back PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' although his tweet seems to have been deleted by Twitter India. According to Twitterati, it was because the video conveyed some false information. In the video, Rajinikanth addressed his followers saying, the virus can be prevented from entering the third stage if people stay indoors and that it is for this reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Janta Curfew on March 22. Rajinikanth on His Four Decade Long Career: ‘My Whole Life Has Been a Miracle’.

Although it seems while providing more information about the situation, the veteran actor gave out some fake news such as, the 14-hour curfew will break the cycle of infections as tweeted by a journalist from India Today. As soon as the tweet was removed by Twitter, several users on the micro-blogging site supported this move and stated that misinformation coming from such a big personality could turn out to be harmful at this stage. Considering the actor-turned-politician has a following of over 5.7 million on Twitter, it is key for the actor to clarify if any misinformation was conveyed by him.Watch Rajinikanth’s Into the Wild with Bear Grylls Episode First on the OTT Platform Discovery Plus on March 23.

Twitter India has deleted the video where Rajinikanth was speaking, as of now his post about the need to follow the Janata Curfew remains to be the last activity on his account, however, the video is still there on the actor's YouTube channel. The 69-year-old superstar is yet to respond about the video being deleted by Twitter India.