Kudos to Vidyut Jammwal for this bold and much-needed initiative. As one in 10 men suffer from erectile dysfunction, the Commando actor decides to discuss the taboo topic and even shares some valuable tips as well as some exercises to boost your mojo. Jammwal has always been associated with some really good causes, and now he decides to discuss men's sex life in his secially crafted video series.

The 40-year-old actor has shared a post about sexual health on his Instagram recently. Through these videos, Vidyut has given some really valuable information. The Force star puts up a post on his social media account saying that he is sharing 19 such dynamic exercises through which people can get relief from erectile dysfunction. One can watch these exercises of the actor on his YouTube channel. Vidyut Jammwal says he is designed to be alone and happy, actor Adah Shahrma take a dig!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

"It's time we braved into the discussion about sexual health & Erectile Dysfunction. One in ten men can suffer from Erectile Dysfunction.

Here's KalariSutra, a set of 19 exercises which if practised daily will help in rejuvenating your blood flow and bring sexual energy back into the pelvic region. Sexual health is a salient part of overall wellness and it should be talked about more openly so as to eradicate the taboo.Cheers to living a well-rounded life." writes Vidyut. Vidyut Jammwal's vision for action cinema is incredible!

Known for his super active lifestyle with emphasis on yoga, pranayam and kalaripayatuu, Vidyut stays ahead in his martial art game. He is known for living life with balance and inspiring people as he leads from the front. We congratulate Vidyut for his fantastic initiative that will help his fans to lead a wholesome life with holistic healing!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).