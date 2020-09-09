Suicide is a sensitive topic that has been discussed with various layers of sensitivity and ignorance by people across the world. From the inability to contemplate the act to realising the need for various initiatives to prevent this drastic step, a lot needs to be done to partake suicide prevention in all its seriousness. This is the reason that the World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 every year. Activists and vocal advocates for the topic ensure to share quotes on suicide prevention, World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 facts, myths and figures about suicide you must know to raise an awareness to the topic. National Suicide Prevention Week Date, History, Theme and Significance: Know More About the Day That Helps Destigmatise & Spread Awareness about Suicide.

Even today, the understanding of suicide as a cause of death is extremely low. From referring to deaths by suicide as "committing suicide" to emotionally threatening those battling suicidal thoughts, everything stands testament to the issues that need to be battled while making means of suicide prevention accessible. World Suicide Prevention Day was first started on September 10, 2003, by the International Association of suicide prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organization(WHO). Teen Suicide and Depression: Causes and Warning Signs of Suicidal Tendencies in Kids and Teenagers That You Should Know Of.

Late Professor Erwin Ringel and Dr Norman Faberlow established the IASP in the year 1960, in Vienna. IASP is a non-governmental organization which works for suicide prevention and currently consists of volunteers and professionals from around 77 countries. The WHO published its first report in 2014 "Preventing Suicide: A Global Imperative" which focused on suicide prevention and to make it a high priority on the global public health agenda. And as we become advocates and allies of suicide prevention, here are some facts that can help us capture the gravitas of this issue better.

Facts, Myths and Figures:

1. Around 800000+ people die of suicide every year. This means one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds

2. Suicide accounts for 1.4% of all deaths, making it the 15th leading cause of death globally.

3. Among males suicide rate is 15/100,000 and in females is 8/100,000 making the global suicide rate as 11.4 people per 100,000 people.

4. Suicide is the leading cause of death for people in the age group 15-24 in European countries.

5. For every one death by suicide, 25 people attempt suicide.

6. Each suicide death affects around 135 people.

7. Depression is the most common psychiatric disorder among people who die by suicide.

We hope that this World Suicide Prevention Day, you educate yourself and your near and dear ones about this sensitive subject. Seeking help in these troubled times can be extremely challenging but is crucial. You can get help with 24*7 NGOs and helplines like Aasra by calling on +91-9820466726.

