Zaira Wasim Gets Support from Twitterati for Her Religious Post on Locust Attack, Fans Trend #StandWithZaira after the Dangal Fame Was Slammed on Social Media
Zaira Wasim (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zaira Wasim shot to fame for the role in her debut film Dangal. Her impeccable performance as Geeta Phogat was lauded by critics and fans. She then did two films, Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, but before the latter hit the big screens, Zaira announced that she is quitting Bollywood as it conflicted with her religious beliefs. The actress has topped the headlines once again for the post that she shared on locust attack. On May 27, Zaira shared a tweet on the recent locust attack that has happened in parts of the country. She quoted it from the Holy Quran and that did not go down well with a few netizens and ended up being trolled brutally. Now some of them have extended their support to the Dangal fame on Twitter by using the hashtag #StandWithZaira. Zaira Wasim Quotes the Quran on Locust Attacks, Deletes Social Media Accounts After Facing Backlash.

The post shared by Zaira Wasim read, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).” Zaira deleted her social media account following the backlash. She was criticised for being insensitive to the loss of human lives. Now some of the Twitterati have come forward and stated that there was nothing wrong in what the young girl stated as even she has the freedom of speech to express on the ongoing situations in the country. Let’s take a look at some of the posts shared by Twitterati. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Praises Zaira Wasim During The Sky Is Pink Promotions despite Her Decision to Quit Films.

There were some who even went against Zaira Wasim’s post by calling her ‘anti-India’. The former Bollywood actress has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving flak for her religious post about locust attack.