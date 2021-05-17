Patna, May 17: Four persons were arrested from Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday, for allegedly cheating people in Delhi on the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders, police said.

The accused were identified as Mithilesh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Sharawan Mali. Both the Bihar and Delhi police have also seized a laptop, three mobile phones, SIM cards, cash and some objectionable documents from them. Oxygen Cylinders Black Marketing in Delhi, 2 Arrested

Mohamad Sibli Nomani, DSP, Sadar said: "These conmen used to make random calls to the Delhi residents and offer them oxygen cylinders at a cheaper price. They had also shared their phone numbers and details of the oxygen cylinders on the social media platforms for patients to contact them. They also offered door step delivery of oxygen cylinders to the patients."

After receiving complaints about the fraudulent acts, the Delhi police located the phone number from Nalanda. Delhi police informed us about the matter following which joint raids were conducted in the last one week in villages under Katrisarai police station and then the arrests were made," Nomani said.

