Shamli, July 4: A team of Uttar Pradesh's welfare department's child helpline stopped a child marriage in Shamli district.

The team reached the Balhedi village on Saturday after receiving information about the function. Rajasthan Girl Approaches Family Court in Bhilwara After Tolerating Torture of Child Marriage For 12 Years

The helpline in-charge Poonam Sharma said that during investigation, both, the boy and the girl were found to be minor.

The case has been handed over to police, she said.

The team reached the village when the marriage function was on.

On July1, the marriage of a 12-year-old girl to a 40-year-old man was stalled in Mirzapur.

The 'groom' along with 10 'baraatis' were arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).