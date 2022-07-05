New Delhi, July 5: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the national capital by her 16-year-old juvenile relative, an official said on Tuesday, adding that the accused has been apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the mother of the victim recently lodged a complaint against the accused stating that her daughter was raped. Kolkata Shocker: 30-Year-Old BPO Executive Gang-Raped by Senior Colleagues After Office Party, Accused Arrested

"The incident took place last November when the accused had come to Delhi to attend the marriage of their relative and was living in the complainant's house," the DCP said.

Recently, the victim girl started to have stomach pains after which her mother took her to the hospital and found that she is pregnant.

Subsequently, the woman then reported the matter to the police which based on her complaint registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) and section 6 of the POCSO act.

"The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway," Kalsi added.

