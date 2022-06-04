Mumbai, June 4: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC Result 2022 today, June 4. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result will be declared at 11 am. Students who appeared for the AP SSC examinations must visit the official website of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in to check their results.

Besides the official site, students can also check their Class 10th Result on manabadi.co.in. According to sources, the AP SSC Results 2022 will be released by B. Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education at 11 am. A piece of news about the same was announced by Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations. South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 465 Apprentice Posts At secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

According to a statement issued by the board, the merit list will not be released this year as the AP Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section. More importantly, it has also directed schools to not declare or advertise ranks for SSC public examinations in any form at any level in order to protect the interest of students and parents.

Steps to check AP SSC Results 2022:

Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP 10th Result link

Enter your login details and click on submit

Your AP 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

This year, around 6 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC or Class 10th examinations. The Andhra Pradesh board examination was held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. For more details, students must visit the official site of BSEAP.

