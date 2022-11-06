Guwahati, November 6: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can check the check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma said. Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts was declared on October 18, 2022 by the Assam Board of Secondary Education. KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 4000 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Details Here

The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 notification released is for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination. DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in

In order to check the Grade 3 result online, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth on the official login portal. Steps to check the result have been provided below in this article for candidates' reference.

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 Cut Off

Go to sebaonline.org.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to go to our home page & view the cut-off marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the cut off list

Check and take a printout of the page for future us

