The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to release the admit card for candidates appearing in the NTPC phase 2 exam, scheduled between January 16 and January 30, 2021. Candidates can now check their city intimation slip, by visiting the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. In addition, all the relevant information regarding the examination has also been sent to the candidates on their registered email address and mobile numbers. The RRB NTPC Admit Card will be made available soon, four days ahead of the exam. Once out, the candidates will be able to download the same by using their credentials on the login page.

As per the notification released by RRB earlier, the 2nd phase of NTPC 1st stage CBT exam will be held from January 16, 202 to January 30, 2021, for approximately 27 lakh candidates. For these candidates, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ ST candidates is available on RRB official and regional websites.

The aspirants should note that the exam date, timings, exam venue and address mentioned in the admit card shall be final and no changes will be allowed under any circumstances. The candidates are supposed to appear for two rounds exams—computer-based test and skill test.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in .

. Once uploaded, the RRB NTPC admit card 2021 link will be activated.

Enter your required credentials, namely, registration ID, the application number, date of birth, verification code, etc.

Your RRB NTPC Admit Card will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, RRB NTPC phase 1 exam is underway. The exam started on December 28, 2020, and will continue till January 31, 2021. The recruitment drive is being carried out by the board to fill 35,208 vacant posts.

