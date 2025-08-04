Zoho's Sridhar Vembu has shared an incident that happened with a student who took an INR 70 lakh (around USD 80,000) loan at a 12% interest rate. He highlighted that the student took this loan to get a master's degree in a small college in the US. Sridhar Vembu said, "The problem: the job scene in IT is bad, especially so for foreign students and payments on the loan are starting soon." He cautioned that hiring in IT in the AI era was unlikely. Vembu said that, unlike others, Zoho had a strict policy of "not resorting to lay-offs". Zoho's chief scientist, founder and former CEO posted on X, "I urge students and parents to be cautious in borrowing heavily to pursue degrees abroad. Borrowing heavily to pursue degrees in India is unwise too. I strongly believe we should not trap young people in debt in the name of education." He highlighted that the smart path was to fund training and accept alternative credentials for formal degrees. Intel Work From Office Mandate: CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s Memo on Job Cuts Reveals End of Work From Home, Employees To Return Office by September.

Sridhar Vembu Urges Not to Take Expensive Education Loan for Abroad Study

A recent distress call: a student has taken about ₹70L ($80K) debt at 12% to get a master's degree in a small college in the US. The problem: the job scene in IT is bad, especially so for foreign students and payments on the loan are starting soon. I don't know what we could… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) August 4, 2025

