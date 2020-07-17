The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, COHSEM declared the class 12 board exam results for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students appeared in this year’s board exams can check their marks at the official websites, cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. The COHSEM HSE 12th result 2020 can also be accessed at third-party websites such as examresults.net. Education Minister, Thokchom Radheshyam declared the COHSEM HSE 12th result 2020 for Arts, Science and Commerce via a press conference. How and where to check Manipur class 12 board exam results? In this article, we bring you steps and direct website links to check COHSEM HSE 12th result 2020 for Arts, Science and Commerce. Here's the direct link to check your marks online. Manipur COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020 Merit List: Archana Hijam is Science Topper With 97%, Check Stream Wise Passing Percentage, Toppers' List and Overall Statistics Here.

Like many board exams, Manipur board examinations were also affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A few papers were cancelled. The pending exams like Sociology, Engineering drawing, Elective languages were held on July 6 and July 7 at the state. According to reports, a total of 29,144 had appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination this year. The evaluation process was completed within a week of conducting the pending examinations for class 12. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Declared: Here’s How Students Can Apply for Rechecking and Revaluation Online.

How to Check COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020?

To check COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020, students are required to visit the official websites; cohsem.nic.in , manresults.nic.in .

, . Click on the notification for the results.

Enter your details in the fields provided and click on submit.

Your COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Students must note that the COHSEM HSE 12th mark sheets will be made available, once the schools reopen. Meanwhile, Manipur board had already declared 10th exam results, and the pass percentage was recorded at 65.38%.

