Students appearing in class 12 Higher Secondary board exams 2020, can now check their results, as the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, COHSEM declared the same for Arts, Science and Commerce. The COHSEM HSE 12th result 2020 can be accessed online at the official websites; cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. The COHSEM HSE 12th Result is also available at third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to the board, Archana Hijam is Science topper with 97%. The passing percentage this year stood at 86%. In this article, we bring you COHSEM HSE 12th Result merit list, toppers names, passing percentage and overall statistics here.

Total number of students - 29,144

Overall passing percentage - 86%

Top districts

Bishnupur - 84.41%

Chandel - 71.91%

Churachandpur - 80.85%

Imphal East - 80.88%

Imphal West - 88.93%

Toppers' List:

Science Archana Hijam - 97% (485)

Maisnam Tanushree Devi - 97.2% (483)

Robertson Moirangthem - 95.8% (479)

Bramcharimaym Balkrishna Sharma - 95.4% (477)

Surjankanta Irengbam - 95.4% (475) Arts Khomdram Menaka Devi (92.8%) 464

Vikash Paonam (89.2) 446

PH Firoj | Buyata Yumnam (89%) 445

Bianca Maibam | Kimngaihlhing (88.4%) 442

Jonathan Laithangbam (88.2%) 441 Commerce Justina Yendrembam (89.6%) 448 Marks

Kanonbala Yumnam (88.4% )442 Marks

Thounaojam Pathousana Luwang (85.8%) (429 Marks)

Pauthianmuang (85.6%, 428 Marks)

Moirangthem Ranjan Singh (84%, 420 Marks)

How to Check COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020?

To check COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020, students are required to visit the official websites; cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in .

. Click on the notification for the results.

Enter your details in the fields provided and click on submit.

Your COHSEM HSE 12th Result 2020 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Manipur board examinations were also affected by the pandemic. A few papers were cancelled, and the pending exams like Sociology, Engineering drawing, Elective languages were held on July 6 and July 7 at the state. It is important to note here that class 12 mark sheets will be made available to students, once the schools reopen in the state.

