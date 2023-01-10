With the advent of online learning facilities, mobile applications have become a popular choice among students for learning. E-learning apps are widely used by the students for preparation of various competitive exams as they allow students the flexibility to learn at their own pace at any time and from anywhere. This switch from the traditional teaching practices has not only helped students learn more effectively but has also paved the way for growth in the education industry.

Er. S. Mishra Classes is India’s top-ranked institute based in Nayatola, Patna, and was started in the year 2007 by Er. S. Mishra, a B.Sc. (Engg.), Civil Engineer scholar with a first class degree from BIT Sindri. Having trained thousands of students for the prestigious JEE and NEET examinations over the years, Er. S. Mishra recently launched the Master Ji App which is a comprehensive learning platform, a user-friendly app for aspirants with amazing features such as Live Tests, Detailed Performance Reports and Doubt Solving sessions in addition to access to quality study material.

Cracking the NEET examination is considered to be the most challenging in India, with lakhs of students appearing every year yet, only a select few are able to get a seat in their preferred college. Moreover, considering the syllabus, most of the students find physics difficult to understand which brings down their rank significantly. Er. S. Mishra’s practical teaching approach and years of experience have not only helped students understand the concepts of physics with ease, but under his guidance, thousands of students have been able to secure a rank in the national level medical entrance exam, NEET.

The competition in India is highly overwhelming and with premier coaching institutes charging lakhs of rupees, the fear of being left behind looms large among most of the students. In order to help aspirants crack the NEET exam affordably, Er. S. Mishra launched the Master Ji App which provides easy and economical access to coaching @Rs.5 per day thereby, helping students succeed in the most prestigious examinations in India. His motto is to add value to his beloved students/institutes throughout their association with Er. S. Mishra Classes within a pre-designed framework.

The Master Ji App has not only received widespread appreciation and positive response for being the most affordable but also for being the source behind helping thousands of aspirants fulfil their dream of getting admission into various medical courses. Since, the course material is developed by an engineer himself, it provides clarity of concepts and focuses on the understanding and its application in any given situation. Er. S. Mishra’s teaching methods involving test series, regular doubt clearing sessions and small batch sizes have led to improved performance especially in physics which most students earlier found difficult.

His classes are also top- rated on Google with 170+ reviews and a rating of 4.7. Er. S. Mishra states that his app, Master Ji and online live classes will pave a new way for more and more students to achieve their dream of cracking the 2023 NEET Entrance Exam by providing a wholesome learning experience and easier access to students in all corners of India.

Er. S Mishra also offers Foundation Course (2 year)/ Target Course (1 year)/ Crash Course (1 to 3 months) in ONLINE/OFFLINE mode for JEE and NEET, PHYSICS for XI and XII. Furthermore, he has authored Practice Problems in Physics, published by TMH and is skilled in Editing, Curriculum Development, Public Speaking, and Social Media, and Management.