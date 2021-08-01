New Delhi, August 1: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Sunday launched the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The IIT Kharagpur will conduct the GATE 2022 between February 5 and 12. The registrations for the exam will begin from August 30, 2021 and will close on September 24, 2021. ICSI CS Exam 2021 Update: Opt-Out Window For June to Dec Exam Sessions Opened From August 1 At icsi.edu; Here Are Steps To Avail The Facility.

“The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics,” reported news agency PTI quoting Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari as saying. He further added the foreign universities are also utilising GATE scores for their admission. GATE 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Released Online at coap.iitd.ac.in; Here is How to Check It.

Candidates should fill only one application form even if they are appearing for one or two papers. In case candidates have filled multiple application forms, only one will be accepted. The IIT Kharagpur has also introduced two new papers - the Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) exam. The GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022

As per the official website, the two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics.

The GATE is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board. It is is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Master's Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies, the official website read.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).