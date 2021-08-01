New Delhi, August 1: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday opened the opt-out window for the ICSI CS Exam 2021. The opt-out window has opened on August 1 and will close on August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to opt-out for June to December 2021 exams should visit the official site of ICSI - icsi.edu. ICSI CS June Exam 2021 Update: Institute of Company Secretaries of India Releases Revised Schedule of The Examination on official Website - icsi.edu.

Aspirants need to submit a COVID-19 positive certificate if they want to avail of the opt-out facility from after August 20. The opt-out window for these candidates will remain open till September 4. However, candidates need to give evidence that they themselves or their immediate relatives contracted coronavirus from July 20 to August 20. RRB NTPC 2019 Exams Put on Hold Due to COVID-19 Restrictions Imposed by States.

Here Are Steps to Avail Opt-Out Facility:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu .

. On the home page, click on ICSI CS opt-out facility link.

Enter the details required to avail of the opt-out facility.

Click on Submit.

Download the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to take a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For availing of the opt-out facility, candidates need to provide their email-ID, course name, name of the candidate, Executive students' module, Professional students' module, centre and a reason to opt-out from the exam. The ICSI CS June exam 2021 was initially scheduled to take place in May. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, in June, the ICSI released the revised schedule for CS June 2021 exam. The CS exam will now be held between August 10 and August 20, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).