Mumbai, May 17: Amid the ongoing exam results season, the Directorate of Technical Education Goa declared the Goa GCET 2023 Result today, May 17. The Directorate of Technical Education Goa announced the Goa Common Entrance Test or GCET 2023 Exam Results at around 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Goa Common Entrance Test or GCET 2023 Exam can visit the official website of GCET at goacet.in to check and download their results.

The Goa GCET 2023 Result contains details of candidates' roll numbers and the marks secured by them in each subject including Physics, Chemistry and Maths. As per the PDF results copy, roll numbers of 3,223 candidates have been mentioned on Goa GCET 2023 Exam result document.

Steps To Check Goa GCET 2023 Exam Result:

Visit the official website of Goa GCET at goacet.in

Next, click on the "GCET 2023" results link

Now, enter using your roll number and other details

Click on submit

A PDF copy will open

Your Goa GCET 2023 exam results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the DTE Goa conducted the Goa Common Entrance Test or GCET 2023 Exam on May 13 and 14. Here's the direct link to check Goa GCET Result 2023. The GCET exam results were likely to be declared on May 20, however, the Goa DTE announced the exam results ahead of the scheduled date.

