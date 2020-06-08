HPBOSE Class 10th Results 2020 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board Not to Declare Result Today

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Shimla, June 8: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will not announce the results for 10th class on Monday. Earlier reports surfaced that HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 would be declared today. However, the board has not given any date regarding the announcement of the result. According to reports, around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam this year. 10th and 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website hpbose.org to get updates of the board result. Other sites where students can check their results are - hpresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can download the result and take a printout for future reference. The Himachal board started its evaluation process in May. The evaluation process was reportedly completed on May 30.

Earlier reports also surfaced that the board would announce results on June 5. However, the HPBOSE said that it needed more time for announcing the result. As per the official data, 62.1 percent students successfully cleared examinations. Last year, the result was declared in April. This year, the result was postponed due to the outbreak on coronavirus pandemic.