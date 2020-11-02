The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the admit card for CA exams, scheduled to be held in November, 2020. Candidates who will appear in the CA IPC Intermediate, CA Final (old and new courses) can now visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.org. This year, no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate, and they are required to download and print their admit cards from the website. The ICAI CA exams 2020 is scheduled to begin from November 21. In this article, we bring you important COVID-19 instructions on the exam day, CA examination 2020 schedule and more.

ICAI November admit card contains exam schedule, centre along with personal details. Candidates need to enter their login ID, registration number and password to download the ICAI CA 2020 admit card through online mode. Follow these steps below, to check and download the CA Admit Card 2020.

How to Download ICAI CA Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org.

On the homepage, you will have to login using your credentials.

You will be guided to a new webpage. Now click on the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 link.

Your CA Admit Card for November exam will be displayed on the screen.

Check, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

CA November Exam 2020 Schedule

CA Intermediate IPC Group I Under Old Scheme: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

CA Intermediate Exam Group I Under New Scheme: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

CA Final Exam Group I Under Old Old Scheme: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

CA Final Exam Group II Under Old Old Scheme: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

CA Final Exam Group I Under New Scheme: November 21, 23, 25, and 27

CA Final Exam Group II Under New Scheme: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: COVID-19 Instructions

Exam centres are instructed to adequately sanitise and disinfect the seating areas, door handles, staircase, railing, etc.

A gap between two sears shall be maintained.

Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination candidates and functionaries at the entry.

Hand sanitizer would be made available at the entry and inside the exam venue for the candidates.

The CA candidates will have to wear masks, face shields, hand gloves, personal, transparent water bottles, personal small hand sanitisers and exam related documents.

All the staff members shall carry no-risk status in Aarogya Setu App installed on their mobile.

The CA exams would be conducted in 207 cities across the country and five cities abroad. The exam will be conducted in the second shift from 2:00 pm.

