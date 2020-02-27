ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 Begins With English Language: Instructions to Follow During 10th Examinations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has begun the annual board exams for class 10 from today, February 27, 2020. The board conducted the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 English examination on the first day. Nearly 2 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board exams 2020 across the country. The class 10 English language paper started at 11:00 am and ended at 1:00 pm. As the board examinations for CISCE has begun, below we have mentioned some important instructions that candidates need to follow during the ICSE class 10 board exams 2020.

The ICSE board exam 2020 will continue till March 30. Students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the commencement of the English exam. The entire ICSE class 10 board exams 2020 schedule/ date sheet can be checked HERE.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams: Important Instructions

1. Students should report the venue ahead of the time throughout the examination. If anyone is late, they will not be allowed to appear in the annual board exam.

2. All the entries on the answer booklet should be made with black/ blue ball-point pen only.

3. Carry your ICSE Admit Card every day. It is an important document, and without it, candidates will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

4. Utilise 15 minutes properly to read the question paper in detail.

5. Try to attempt all the questions.

6. Maintain consistency while writing your answers.

7. Keep your answers sheet neat. It creates a good impression on the examiner.

8. Use of any electronic device inside the exam hall is barred.

9. All the working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.

The class 12 ISC board examination 2020 has already begun. As per the Council’s notice, the last exam for class 12 will be held on March 31, 2020. The results for the CISCE board exams are expected to be declared in May.