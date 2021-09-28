New Delhi, September 28: The ICSI CS Result 2021 date for the exams held in June has been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Result 2021 can visit the official website icsi.edu. According to the official notification on the official website, the result of the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme will be declared on the same date, i.e. October 13, 2021, at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 4 PM respectively.

The notification states that the result will be available on the Institute's website: icsi.edu on the declaration of the result. The ICSI CS Result 2021 will with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks. "Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read the official notice.

The next examination for the Executive programme (Old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New syllabus) will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2021.

