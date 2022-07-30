Mumbai, July 30: The Indira Gandhi National Open University also known as IGNOU has invited entries from students for the 'Student Innovation Award 2022'. Students who are interested and have created something creative can submit their applications in the required forms.

The forms for the IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 can be downloaded from the official IGNOU website at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the application for the Student Innovation Award 2022 is September 30, 2022. "The top three entries will each get trophies, certificates, and cash awards worth Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000, and Rs 5,000," the press release stated.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/home or www.ignou.ac.in

Download the application form for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

Email the filled-in Proforma along with the supporting documents to ncide@ignou.ac.in

Enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip sharing details on the development and working of your innovation

Once shortlisted, students will be asked to do a virtual presentation of their innovation and inform about how the project was developed, how it functions, etc. Following this, the winners of the Student Innovation Award 2022 will be informed individually as well via the IGNOU website once the results are declared.

