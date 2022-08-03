Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin on August 19, 2022 and will close on September 17, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts. The last date for submission of the application form is September 17. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts

Constable (Mason): 31 Posts

Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, trade test and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ITBP.

How to Apply For Constable Posts?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts from August 19, 2022, through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Only online applications will be accepted.

