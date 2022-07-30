Mumbai, July 30: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 exams results today, July 30. The results were declared at 11 am.

Candidates who undertook the KCET 2022 examination can check the result on the official website of the KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Besides the official website, students can also check the results on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. US House of Representatives Passes Bill To Ban Assault-Style Weapon, Likely To Fail in Senate.

After announcing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 exam results, the KEA also released the final answer keys of KCET 2022. In order to check the final answer keys, candidates can visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

This year, the KCET examination was held on June 16 and 17 across the state. According to officials, over 2.2 lakh students appeared for the state-level entrance exam.

The KEA will also publish the toppers' lists in each stream, cut-off scores, and other details. Ahead of the KCET results, candidates were asked to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects as they will be considered while preparing the rank lists.

Steps to check KCET Result 2022:

Visit the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the UG-CET 2022 or KECT 2022 exam result link

Enter your details and view scores

Your KCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

On June 22, the KEA released provisional answer keys and allowed students to raise objections. The KCET which is also known as UGCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other allied courses at the undergraduate level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).