Kochi, October 18: The revised answer key for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 that has been released is for the May exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check this answer key now on the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 is for the exams that were held from August 31 to September 3, 2021.

According to reports, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has made several changes in the answer key. The changes made include questions being deleted or cancelled as they were wrong. Other changes include some questions that had wrong answers. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download KTET Revised Answer Key 2021.

Check below the step-by-step process on how to download answer key.

Candidates who appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will have to go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan – ktet.kerala.gov.in. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Rectified Answer Key May 2021.' A new page would open with PDF file. Now scroll down and check the changes made in all categories.

Candidates are informed that the Final Result will be computed by taking into account these changes as well and will be released soon. They are also informed that KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 will hold true and the previous one will be discarded after this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).