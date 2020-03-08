LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020: Age Limit, Application Fee, and Steps to Apply for 218 Vacancies of Life Insurance Corporation of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 8: In major news for candidates seeking jobs, the LIC or Life Insurance Corporation has invited applications to fill up 218 vacancies. The recruitment drive is for Assistant Engineers, and Assistant Administrative Officers (Specialist). The online application process, which began on February 25, will be open till March 15, 2020. Interested candidates can apply online at licindia.in. LIC Disinvestment: Government to List Life Insurance Corporation in Second Half of FY21.

Out of total 218 vacancies, 168 are for the post of Assistant Administrative officers and remaining 50 for the Assistant Engineer post. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on April 4, 2020. The admit card or hall ticket will be available to download from March 27 to April 4, 2020.

Age Limit:

A candidate's minimum age should be 21, while the maximum age should not be more than 30 years.

Application Fee:

General category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 700, while for SC/ST/PwBD candidates registration fees is Rs 85.

Steps to Apply for LIC Recruitment 2020:

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on careers tab and go to ‘Recruitment of AE/AA/AAO (Specialist)’ section

Click on ‘new registration’ and fill up your details.

Following this, a provisional registration number will be generated.

Upload your photograph and signature

Fill the other details of the application form

Preview the form

Pay the fees and click on submit

Candidates are advised to take a printout of for future reference. The selected candidates will be appointed at a basic salary of Rs 32,795 per month and other admissible allowances as per rules.