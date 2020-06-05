MP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2020 Released Online At mpbse.nic.in, Here Are Steps to Download MPBSE Hall Ticket

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, June 5: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 Board Exam 2020 admit cards have been released online. Candidates, who are appearing for the examination, can download their MPBSE Class 12th admit card at official website mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in. The pending papers of Madhya Pradesh Boarch Class 12 will be held from June 9 and continue till June 16. Delhi University Cancels Exams for First and Second Year Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Will Conduct Online Open Book Exams for Final Year from July 1.

The exams will be held at the examination centres where students were appearing for the exam before the novel coronavirus lockdown. However, the candidates can take the exams either at their home districts or at the exam centre of the district where they are presently located at.

Here Are Steps to Download MP Board Class 12th Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that says "MP Board Exam 2020 Admit Card"

Enter your login credentials

Your Class 12th admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The fresh admit cards have been issued to the student had filled the application form for the relocation of exam centre. However, this change was only applicable to students who have relocated to other districts. No candidates of the same district could apply for change for the exam centre from one school to another.