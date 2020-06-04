Delhi University Cancels Exams for First and Second Year Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Will Conduct Online Open Book Exams for Final Year from July 1

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

New Delhi, June 4: The Delhi University administration on Thursday announced that they have suspended the examinations for the first and second-year undergraduate students amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the DU administration cancelled the examinations for the first-year postgraduate students. The decision will also be applicable for both regular students, as well as School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

Issuing the notification, dean of examination Vinay Gupta said, as quoted by TOI, "In view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 it is notified here to all concerned that the intermediate/semester/term year students shall be graded with an alternative mode of examination. Conducting exams in the conventional mode i.e. pen and paper is not feasible as per the existing government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of students." Maharashtra University Exams Cancelled: Governor BS Koshyari in Face-Off With CM Uddhav Thackeray, Wants Final Decision to be Taken as Per Law.

As per the notification, the students will be evaluated by 50 percent of teh internal assignments adopted by the college/department and the remaining 50 percent will be calculated based on marks scored in the previous semester. For those having previous semester performance, will be graded on th basis of assignment based evaluation. However, former students of varsity will have to appear under the online open-book examination. The exams for final year students, the university will be conduct online open book exam from July 1.