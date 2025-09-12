Mumbai, September 12: Mumbai Police have arrested a woman, Urmila Haldive, after she allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from her own home in Goregaon East to fund plans of eloping with her lover, authorities said. The case, initially reported as a routine theft, took a dramatic turn when investigators discovered that Urmila herself orchestrated the crime and attempted to frame her husband, Ramesh Haldive, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee.

The investigation began after Urmila claimed her jewellery had gone missing and accused her husband of theft, filing a complaint at Dindoshi police station. Police noted there were no signs of housebreaking and scrutinized call records and phone locations of family members. This revealed that Urmila was in constant contact with her lover and planning to elope. She reportedly stole over 100 grams of gold jewellery, sold it, and transferred about INR 10 lakh to her lover’s account. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

Further investigations shocked authorities as Urmila was also found to be involved with her 18-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, giving him part of the stolen jewellery to hold. During questioning, the boyfriend admitted receiving some of the ornaments. When confronted, Urmila confessed to both the theft and her plan to abandon her husband. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills ‘Alcoholic’ Husband by Throwning Him Into Creek With Lover’s Help, Then Lodges Missing Person Complaint.

Senior Inspector Mahendra Shinde confirmed that the couple had been married for 18 years, and Ramesh, who works in BMC’s water department, was unaware of the secret relationships maintained by his wife via social media. Police later recovered the stolen jewellery from a shop identified by Urmila, concluding the bizarre case of domestic betrayal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).