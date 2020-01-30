NEET PG 2020 Result To Be Declared Soon at nbe.edu.in, Here Are Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @rawpixel/ unsplash.com)

New Delhi, January 30: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET will release the results for NEET PG 2020 soon. As per the official notification, NEET PG 2020 Result 2020 will be declared by Friday, January 31, 2020. Candidates who appeared for January 5 examination are eagerly waiting for the results that can be declared anytime tomorrow at official website at nbe.edu.in. MAT Admit Card 2020 for CBT Mode Released Online at mat.aima.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket For The Exam.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will have to login to view their grades and qualification status. The minimum qualifying criteria for General categories is 50th percentile. Similarly, for SC, ST, and OBC categories, the criteria is 40th percentile, For PwD (general) category students the minimum eligibility criteria is 45th percentile. Madras University Result 2019–20 for November and December Exam to Be Declared Soon Online.

Here Are Steps to Check NEET PG Result 2020 Score:

Visit the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) official website- nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG 2020 Enter Roll Number and password Download NEET PG Result 2020 scorecard Take a printout for future reference

This is for the first time the National Testing Agency will conduct NEET PG examination for All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER). NEET is a compulsory exam for seeking admissions in medical courses in India.