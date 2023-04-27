Delhi, April 27: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam city intimation slip 2023 today, April 27. Candidates who will be appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exam on 7 May 2023 will be able to download the city slip by visiting the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in pen and paper mode. It is to be noted that the NEET UG exam city intimation slip is not the admit card. NTA will release the exam city slip before the NEET UG admit card to allow candidates to make necessary travel arrangements to reach the exam centre.

For those unaware, NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

In order to download the exam city slip, candidates will have to be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET city slip 2023 link A new page will open, login using your application number and date of birth Your NEET Intimation slip will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the dame for future reference

Meanwhile, NTA has clarified regarding the medium of the Question Paper for NEET UG 2023. Candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only while candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. Also candidates opting for regional languages would also be provided with a bilingual Test Booklet in selected regional language and English. The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the regional language in yellow colour, Urdu will be available in green colour.

