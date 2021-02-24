New York, February 23: Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior, but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say researchers.

The findings, published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, indicated that a behavior management intervention helped increase student engagement and boosted the teachers' confidence in their ability to manage disruptive behavior. 'World's Largest Jute Bag' Stitched by 9 Blind Students in Coimbatore Set to Enter Guinness World Record.

"As educators, we often focus on communicating what we don't want our students to be doing in class, but we have found that just doesn't work," said researcher Keith Herman from the University of Missouri in the US.

"Instead, we need to be setting clear expectations of what behaviors we do want to be seeing," Herman added.

For the study, the researchers implemented CHAMPS, a classroom behavior management training intervention, into a school classroom over the course of five years. Students From Class 8 to PUC 1 Will Be Given Laptops at Rs 3,500 by MCA Under COVID-19 Online Education Purpose? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake Ad.

The intervention not only decreased disruptive classroom behavior and student concentration problems, but also improved both completed class work and standardized test scores, as well as increased the amount of time students remained on task with classroom assignments.

"The intervention is based off principles and practices research has shown to be helpful in creating successful classroom management, such as communicating clear expectations to students, giving more positive encouragement compared to negative reprimands and moving around the classroom to monitor student behavior," Herman said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).