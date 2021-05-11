Jaipur, May 11: The result for Rajasthan NHM CHO Recruitment Exam 2020 has been declared on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website at rajswasthya.nic.in to check and download the merit list for Rajasthan National Health Mission Community Health Officer Examination 2020. The recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill 7810 vacancies across the state. BTSC Recruitment 2021: Registration for 6,338 Vacancies Begins Online at btsc.bih.nic.in; Know Age Limit, Application Fee & Other Important Details.

The shortlisted aspirants are required to sign a bond of Rs 5 Lakh for a duration of five years before joining the bridge course. It has to be on a Rs 500 non-judicial stamp paper and dully notorised. They also need to submit an NOC from their employer to join the 6-months course. The selected candidate will have to resign from all the current posts before joining the contractual position for Rajasthan NHM CHO. SSC CGL And CHSL Exams 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge in The Country; New Dates To Be Announced After Accessing Situation.

Here is How to Check the Merit List for Rajasthan NHM CHO 2020:

Visit the official website at rajswasthya.nic.in

On the Home Page click on the link 'CHO (Community Health Officer) Recruitment -2020'

A new web page will open

Scroll down to find the the links to 'Cut Off Score', NTSP Merit List, & 'TSP Merit List'

Download and View the Merit Result

The results have been announced for the contractual posts at Health and Awareness Centre as per the guidelines of Ayushman Bharat Comprehensive Primary Health Care. The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare has also released the District wise allotment list of candidates.

