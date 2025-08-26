The Diamond League has returned with its final meet which is set to be hosted on August 27-28 at Zurich. After 14 athletics meets that have taken place across four continents, the Diamond League 2025 season comes down to final showdown where the best athletes will take on each other for the Diamond League title. The winner of each event at the Diamond League Final in Zurich will be named this year’s champion. Each champion will also earn a wild card entry to World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo which is set to be hosted in September. It is a star-studded roster in the Diamond League 2025 final at Zurich and fans will get to see star athletes like Letsile Tebogo, Noah Lyles, Armand Duplantis and Neeraj Chopra in action. Athletics World Championship 2025: Indian Sports Ministry Approves Lengthy Foreign Training for Neeraj Chopra and Others.

With some strong performance throughout the Diamond League 2025 season, Neeraj Chopra has earned his spot in the final at Zurich. There has been four Javelin Throw meets in the Diamond Legue this season. Although Neeraj skipped the Silesia and Brussels meets, his performance in Doha and Paris were enough to earn him a spot in the final. Neeraj, who finished runner-up in both 2023 and 2024, enters this year’s title showdown in 4th place.

Neeraj breached the much-awaited 90m mark for the first time this Diamond League season in Doha. Despite that, he had to settle for second place behind Germany’s Julian Weber. Neeraj came back strong in Paris, winning with a throw of 88.16m. Neeraj will also face Anderson Peters in the Diamond League 2025 final. Fans who are eager to know where they can watch the Diamond League 2025 final at Zurich along with Neeraj Chopra's event. They will get the complete information here.

Diamond League 2025 Final Details

Series Diamond League 2025 Final Date August 27 to August 28 Time 8:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Zurich’s Sechseläutenplatz Live Streaming and Telecast Details Wanda Diamond League Official YouTube Channel (live streaming) Neeraj Chopra Event in Diamond League 2025 Final Details Series Men's Javelin Throw in Diamond League 2025 Final Date August 28 Time 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Zurich’s Sechseläutenplatz Live Streaming and Telecast Details Wanda Diamond League Official YouTube Channel (live streaming)

How to Watch Diamond League 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for theDiamond League 2025 Final in India. Hence, the Diamond League 2025 Final events will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. A Look at Top-Ranked Javelin Throwers, From Neeraj Chopra to Julian Weber; Check Full List.

How to Watch Diamond League 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

Although fans don't have a live telecast viewing option of the Diamond League 2025 Final, they can still watch it online. So, the Diamond League 2025 Final events live streaming viewing option will be available on Wanda Diamond League official YouTube channel. Fans can also watch the men's Javelin Throw event of Neeraj Chopra on the Wanda Diamond League official YouTube channel.

