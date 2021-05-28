New Delhi, May 28: The SRMJEEE 2021 result has been announced on Friday by the SRM University. Students can check their scores online on the official website of the SRM University at srmist.edu.in. SRM University held the examination on May 23 and 24. Students who appeared in SRMJEEE Phase 1 exam can check their results online using their user ID and password.

The successful students who secure the SRMJEE 2021 minimum passing marks will be invited for counselling and the admission process. Students can check the counselling letter on the official website- srmist.edu.in. Meanwhile, the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam will be conducted on July 25 and 26.

How To Check SRMJEEE Phase I Result

Students will have to visit the official website of SRM University-- srmist.edu.in to check the SRMJEEE Phase I Result Once the student is on the website, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab on the homepage. On the ‘Admission India’ tab on the website, a new page will open. Now, click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result link The candidate will have to enter your login ID and password Click on the ‘submit’ button The SRMJEEE 2021 Phase I result will be displayed on the screen

For the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam, the registration process is underway. The last day to submit the SRMJEEE application form is July 20.

