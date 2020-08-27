The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the full schedule of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier III exam 2019. According to the timetable, the SSC CGL Tier III 2019-20 exam will be held on November 22. Candidates who have qualified SSC CGL Tier I and CGL Tier II exams will be able to appear in the next level which is CGL Tier III exam. Meanwhile, SSC is yet to announce the result for CGL 2018 exam. To check the official notice and SSC CGL Tier III 2019-20 exam schedule, candidates can visit the official website, ssc.nic.in. In this article, we bring you the detailed notification as released by SSC for CGL Tier III examination timetable. JEE Advanced 2020 Date: IIT Delhi Releases Revised Schedule for the Entrance Exam, Online Registration to Begin From September 11.

While releasing the SSC CGL Tier III timetable, the commission’s notice specifies that the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC to stay updated with all the latest information. SSC CGL Paper III is only for those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. You can click HERE to check the SSC CGL Tier III 2019-20 exam schedule.

Candidates who appear in the SSC CGL Paper III exam scheduled to be held on November 22, will have to qualify the paper and then appear on Paper IV, i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. SSC has earlier announced the result dates for several recruitment exams such as junior engineer, multi-tasking (non-technical) staff exam, among others. TS ECET 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Check List of Instructions to Be Followed on the Exam Day.

SSC is expected to announce the result for CGL 2018 exam, which was earlier expected on May 8. It was postponed because of the pandemic and new result date for SSC CGL is yet to be announced.

