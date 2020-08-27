The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2020. As the exam is nearing, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, released the TS ECET 2020 Admit Card 2020 online at the official website, tsche.ac.in. Students can visit the official website and download their hall tickets which will be required to enter the examination hall. In this article, we will bring you steps to download TS ECET 2020 admit card and also the list of instructions to be followed at the exam centre. It is noteworthy here that TS ECET 2020 exam was postponed on several occasions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, until it was finally decided to be conducted on August 31. NEET UG, JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Released Online, Check Revised NTA Entrance Exam Guidelines Here.

TS ECET 2020: Instructions to Follow on the Exam Day

TS ECET 2020 exam will be held on two shifts. For the morning session, candidates are required to report at the test centre by 8:30 am and for the evening session, they will have to report at 1:30 pm.

The candidates will have to undergo the registration process at the test centre. Their photos will be taken and fingerprint will be captured, among others.

Due to the pandemic, there will be staggered entry and hence students will have to report much earlier.

Social distancing guidelines are to be followed at the exam centre to avoid contract of the virus.

Candidates are further advised to read the detailed instructions which are available at the TS ECET admit card.

How to Download TS ECET 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ECET 2020 hall ticket link.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Log-in using credentials.

Your TS ECET 2020 Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download, and take a print out for future reference.

TS ECET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on August 31 in online mode and the duration of the exam is for 3 hours. The entrance test is conducted for lateral admissions to the second year of engineering courses (B.E & B.Tech) and B.pharmacy (except architecture) in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad and Unaided Private Professional Institutions.

