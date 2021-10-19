New Delhi, October 19: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in to view and download the result. KTET Revised Answer Key 2021 Released for May Exam, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification, "Candidates may check their individual marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. " They can check the results from October 18, 2021 to November 1, 2021. Scroll down to know how to check the result for Paper -II of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination. CTET Online Application 2021 Date: CBSE Extends Last Date for Registration of CTET to October 25.

Here Is How To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in

Login by entering your registration number and password

Click on the 'Result' tab on the home page

Check and download your result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies in the results or queries, or issues while downloading the results, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

