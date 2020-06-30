Kerala, June 30: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams today at 2 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board at keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 4-lakh students appeared for their class 10 exam this year. A student will have to score 35 marks out of 100 in each subject as a pass mark. Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board exams were held in four mediums - Malayalam, English, Tamil and Kannada.

Here's how the students can check the results:

Students can check their Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results from the official website of the board at keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC results can also be checked at these websites: prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the Kerala Education Department's official app 'Saphalam'.

What will be the grading system?

Kerala SSLC result will be based on a nine-point grading system. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who score grade D or below have to appear again for compartment exam, known as 'Save A Year' exam in Kerala.

