Bengaluru, June 29: The Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines to conduct online classes for students in the state amid coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines were issued after the directions of the Karnataka High Court. As per the state government’s guidelines, there will be 30 minutes online class for kindergarten students in a week. KITE Victers Channel Broadcasts Online Classes 'First Bell' for Students in Kerala as Academic Year 2020-21 Begins.

Meanwhile, for classes one to five, there will be 30-45 mins online lectures divided into two periods. The lectures for these classes will be conducted for three alternate days a week. Similarly, for classes six to eight, 30-45 mins online lectures divided into two periods and will be conducted five days a week. As per the directions of the Karnataka government, for classes nine to ten, 30-45 mins divided into four periods for five days a week. Hackers Breach Online Class in Kolkata, Threaten Girl Students With Rape And Murder.

Earlier this month, the state government had put a blanket ban on any form of online classes till classes 5. According to reports, the new guidelines will remain in force until the government issues new directions based on the report of the expert committee. Reacting on the new guidelines of the state government regarding the online classes, Mansoor Ali Khan, general secretary of the Management of Independent CBSE Schools in Karnataka told The Hindu, “This will lead to a lot of confusion among parents. The State government should have come up with a comprehensive order based on the final report of the expert committee report.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed 13,190 on Monday. Over 200 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Currently, there are 5,476 active cases in the state, while 7,507 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

