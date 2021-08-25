Hyderabad, Aug 25: Students from Andhra Pradesh have secured the first and second rank in the engineering stream of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) held this year.

Sathya Karthikeya from West Godavari and G. Venkata Pranish from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh bagged the first and second ranks respectively. Mohammed Abdul Muqeet from Hyderabad secured the third rank.

Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday declared the results of both engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (A&M) streams of EAMCET.

In A&M stream, M. Karthikeya from Hyderabad bagged the first rank. Emani Srinija from Ranga Reddy district and T. Sai Kaushal Reddy from Hyderabad secured the second and third ranks respectively.

The Minister said 85.70 per cent students qualified the entrance test in both the streams. In 2020, the pass percentage was 75.29 per cent.

As many as 28,000 more students took the EAMCET exams as compared to 2020, Sabitha Indra Reddy added.

A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified the test in the engineering stream and 73,070 candidates in the agriculture and medical (pharmacy) stream.

The pass percentage in engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream 98.48 per cent students qualified the exam.

Nearly 2.5 lakh students had appeared for EAMCET exams conducted early in August. While the exams for engineering stream were conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, the exam for agriculture & medical stream was held on August 9 and 10. The computer-based examination was held at 99 centres.

Every year, 25 per cent weightage is given to the performance in class 12 board exam but this year the results were declared on the basis of marks obtained only in the entrance test.

The Minister congratulated officials for conducting the exams in a smooth manner and as per the schedule despite the difficulties due to Covid-19.

The results have been updated on the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

