New Delhi, October 20: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Intermediate First Year hall ticket for general and vocational . The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have to take the examination, can visit the official website of the TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in to view and download their hall tickets for the first year exams. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at mahresult.nic.in.

Students can download the hall tickets by their respective SSC hall ticket number and date of birth. The admit card will carry important information and details regarding the examination including the date, time and venue of the exams among others. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given in the admit card. Scroll down to know how to download the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021.TS PGECET Counselling 2021 Update: Registration Process Extended Till October 25, Here’s How Candidates Can Apply Online.

Here Is How To Download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 For First Year:

Visit the official website of the board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for hall ticket

A new web page will open

Enter required details- SSC Hall Ticket No. and DOB

Click on 'Get Hall Ticket'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the TS Inter hall ticket and keep it safe for future references. If case of any discrepancies, confusion or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately. Candidates are also advised to follow the instructions and guidelines for the examination given in the admit card.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).