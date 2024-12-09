Hyderabad, December 9: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the much-awaited Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 today, December 9. Candidates who have registered for the TSPSC Group 2 recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets in advance and carefully read all the instructions mentioned. Scroll down to know how to download TSPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2024 online. CLAT 2025 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test Exam Result Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

The Group 2 examination is scheduled to take place on December 15 and 16, 2024, across 1368 identified test centres in 33 districts of Telangana. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: the morning session will run from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, covering Paper 1 and Paper 3, while the evening session will be from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, covering Paper 2 and Paper 4. MBBS Seat Availability Rise to 1,18,137, Medical Colleges Surge to 780 in 2024: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

How to Download TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024?

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 783 vacancies in the Group II Services in the state of Telangana. The online registration process for the exam began on January 18, 2023, and concluded on February 16, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).