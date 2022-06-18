Lucknow, June 18: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10, and class 12 results will be announced today, June 18. According to the UP board's official website, class 10 results will be declared at 2 pm and Class 12 results will be declared at 4 pm.

Once declared, students can check UP board result 2022 online by visiting the official websites of the UP board at upresults.nic.in. Sarita Tiwari, director of secondary education, will declare the results in Prayagraj. Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 Declared at maharesult.nic.in; Here’s How to Check.

How to Check UP Board Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in

Once on the homepage, click on UP Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter exam roll number, school code, and other credentials.

Submit.

The UP board result for class 10th and class 12th will be displayed.

Download the mark sheet for future reference.

Alternate Websites to Check UP Board Result 2022:

How To Check UP Board Result 2022 on DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or Install the app on a smartphone.

Sign in/ Log in to your DigiLocker account with your Aadhaar Card number.

Click on HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet.

Select the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Exam.

Enter roll number and other required details.

The results will appear on the screen.

UP Board Class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13 in the state, and Class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. A total of 51,92,689 students had enrolled for high school, and inter, but only 47,75,749 of them appeared for the exams. A total of 27.8 lakh students took the Class 10 board examinations, while 24.1 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams.

