UP Board Exam Result 2020 Likely to Be Delayed, UPMSP Suspends Evaluation Process Till April 2 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh have reportedly halted the evaluation process for both class 10 and class 12. The UPMSP board which initially decided to declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam results 2020 sooner than usual time, have now suspended the paper checking process till April 2, 2020. The move has been done amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. With this, the UP board exam result 2020 will likely be delayed, which otherwise is announced in May first or second week. The UP board exam result 2020 evaluation began from March 16 and was to end on March 26, which is now suspended and the same will be resumed from April 3 onward. Bihar 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Result Date: BSEB Class 12 Answer Key Released Online, Matric and Inter Results Expected Soon.

“The evaluation process will not be done from today till April 2, as per orders from Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, and communicated by principal secretary (secondary education),” board secretary Neena Srivastava was quoted saying in The Indian Express. This will likely affect the result declaration, which earlier was decided to be announced in late April this year. Nearly 3.1 crore answer copies were to be evaluated by 1.46 lakh examiners at 275 centres in Uttar Pradesh. The decision to halt the evaluation has come as a huge relief to the examiners who are evaluating the UP board papers, amid coronavirus pandemic.

The UP class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 were conducted from February 18 to March 6 in which more than 56 lakh candidates appeared. The coronavirus spread has confirmed 148 cases in India. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the state till April 2, 2020. Competitive and other examinations have also been postponed.